The striker has undergone a ‘successful’ operation on his fractured leg and dislocated ankle that he suffered against Weymouth last weekend.

It was feared the 24-year-old, who is the National League’s top scorer with 24 goals, would not be back until some point much later in the year but it seems he has not given up hope of returning this season just yet.

“I just want to say a massive thank you for your support over the last couple of days,” Tshimanga posted on social media.

Kabongo Tshimanga has had an operation on his serious injury.

"The messages, videos, calls and prayers have all been amazing.

"I am still getting through some messages.

"I was gutted to have picked up the injury but I will be back!

“The operation was a success and the recovery process starts now.

“A massive thank you to Emma and the NHS team for their incredible work.”

Interestingly, he added: "I’ll be back sooner than you think Spireites.”

Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday against Solihull Moors in what will be Paul Cook’s first home game.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “We’ve got to go out tomorrow against a very tough Solihull team, with a few things against us. People on the outside will be looking at us – just like the Eastleigh game.

“They are a good team with good players and an experienced manager. Lots of players in different positions. They are powerful and are a good side.