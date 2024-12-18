'Tricky one' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for visit of AFC Wimbledon

The Spireites in sixth take on the fourth-placed visitors on Saturday and a win for Paul Cook’s men could take them into the automatic promotion positions if other results go their way.
Cook has a couple of selection headaches and several injuries to contend with so let’s take a look at how they could line-up...
1. Max Thompson - GK
Two clean sheets in a row in the league and a couple of important saves in both of them. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB
Big credit to him for slotting straight back into the side after such a long time out injured and an operation. He'll be keen to make up for lost time and he has certainly done that so far. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Tom Naylor - CB
Made his return at Carlisle United after a small injury. Came on for the injured Tyrone Williams (dislocated shoulder) and it seems likely that he will be needed at centre-back again. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Harvey Araujo - CB
The Fulham youngster keeps getting better and better. He's added steel and grit to his game in recent weeks. Photo: Tina Jenner
