Chesterfield host AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.Chesterfield host AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.
Chesterfield host AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.

'Tricky one' - Chesterfield predicted line-up for visit of AFC Wimbledon

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:51 BST
There’s a tasty-looking game at the SMH Group Stadium this weekend as Chesterfield take on a fellow promotion hopeful in AFC Wimbledon.

The Spireites in sixth take on the fourth-placed visitors on Saturday and a win for Paul Cook’s men could take them into the automatic promotion positions if other results go their way.

Cook has a couple of selection headaches and several injuries to contend with so let’s take a look at how they could line-up...

Two clean sheets in a row in the league and a couple of important saves in both of them.

1. Max Thompson - GK

Two clean sheets in a row in the league and a couple of important saves in both of them. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Big credit to him for slotting straight back into the side after such a long time out injured and an operation. He'll be keen to make up for lost time and he has certainly done that so far.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford - RB

Big credit to him for slotting straight back into the side after such a long time out injured and an operation. He'll be keen to make up for lost time and he has certainly done that so far. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Made his return at Carlisle United after a small injury. Came on for the injured Tyrone Williams (dislocated shoulder) and it seems likely that he will be needed at centre-back again.

3. Tom Naylor - CB

Made his return at Carlisle United after a small injury. Came on for the injured Tyrone Williams (dislocated shoulder) and it seems likely that he will be needed at centre-back again. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
The Fulham youngster keeps getting better and better. He's added steel and grit to his game in recent weeks.

4. Harvey Araujo - CB

The Fulham youngster keeps getting better and better. He's added steel and grit to his game in recent weeks. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPaul CookSpireites
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice