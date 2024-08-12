Trialist goalkeeper rejects Chesterfield contract offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trialist goalkeeper Jamal Blackman has rejected a contract offer from Chesterfield.

The 30-year-old has been training with the Spireites for a couple of weeks and was involved in the last pre-season friendly against Scunthorpe United.

Town are looking to bring in another senior stopper, with a return for Harry Tyrer still possible, but it definitely won’t be Blackman.

"He was offered a contract which he turned down and we wish him well, he is a lovely kid,” Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield after Friday night’s 1-1 draw against Swindon Town. “He turned it down in the politest of ways."

Jamal Blackman. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Chesterfield would have liked to have had a goalkeeper on the bench against the Robins in case Ryan Boot got injured or sent off, but Blackman’s decision not to sign on the dotted line meant the Blues listed seven outfield substitutes instead and thankfully it didn’t come back to bite them.

Young academy goalkeeper, Ashton Rinaldo, has been training with the first-team in pre-season but it was felt it would have been too soon to potentially have to throw him in.

The Spireites travel to Championship side Derby County in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night (7.45pm) before visiting Crewe Alexandra in their next league game on Saturday.