The Spireites have signed players who have ‘been there, seen it and done.’

That is according to manager Paul Cook, who has added Jack Sparkes and Kyle McFadzean to the ranks this week, taking the total of new faces in the transfer window to four so far.

Sparkes, 24, is a left-back who has joined on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season. He has two promotions on his CV with Exeter City and Portsmouth.

Centre-back McFadzean, 37, was a free agent after his contract at Blackburn Rovers was mutually terminated. The former Coventry City man, who has penned a deal until the summer, has four promotion successes under his belt.

Kyle McFadzean.

On what Sparkes will bring, Cook said: “Really nice balance, lovely left foot, great delivery, crosses into the box and a wealth of experience for such a young lad. He has played a lot of games. He has played for Portsmouth, a massive football club, and he has a promotion under his belt with them.”

Local lad McFadzean has been a long-term target for Chesterfield and it was a deal that was on the cards for a while. Cook explained: “Kyle has just got a really good name in football. We tried to sign Kyle in the summer, it was something that we tried to do, we have probably been trying to sign him for a period of time. He is very local to Chesterfield. He will have his family watching him play every week. The biggest thing was he desperately wanted to come and play for us in the end and that was big for us.”

With those two, alongside another promotion-winner in defender Janoi Dancien, 31, Cook feels he has added some know-how to the squad.

He added: “We have lads now with a CV that says they have been there, seen it and done it. When you want to be a good club, when you go into the trenches now and again, you want lads who you know will get you where you want to be. I can only thank Phil and Ash as always, they do run this club tremendously well. The continued support we get from them is unwavering, it is absolutely brilliant.”