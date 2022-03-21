'Transfer deadline day' looms for Chesterfield and other National League clubs

National League clubs have until this Thursday (March 24) to register players for this season.

Once the deadline has passed, teams will have to go with the squads they have got until the end of the campaign.

This means that this Thursday is effectively ‘transfer deadline day’ for National League clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Paul Cook strengthen the Spireites' squad before the deadline?

Spireites manager Paul Cook has previously said that Chesterfield are in the market for one or two players but nothing has materialised in recent weeks.

The Blues are expected to get a couple of players back from injury in the next few weeks – and they welcomed back Gavin Gunning into the matchday squad on Saturday.

But they are still light on numbers in terms of strikers with just Akwasi Asante and Joe Quigley available at the moment.

The only arrival to come in since Cook’s appointment is midfielder Tom Whelan, who re-signed for the club in February.

Last year the deadline was extended until April because the season did not start until October. Chesterfield’s additions before the deadline included strikers Danny Rowe and Kairo Mitchell.