Train strikes would pose travel problems for Chesterfield fans - if they reach National League play-off final
It is all ifs, buts and maybes at the moment, but if Chesterfield do reach the National League play-off final, then Spireites fans are going to have think carefully about their travel plans to Wembley.
That is because rail workers at the RMT union are set to strike on Saturday, May 13, the same day as the final, after they rejected the latest pay offer from train operators.
It follows train drivers' union Aslef announcing a strike the day before the final on May 12.
The RMT claimed the operators had ‘torpedoed’ the negotiations.
But a spokesperson for Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the train companies, said: "More strike action is totally unnecessary and will only heap more pressure on an industry already facing an acute financial crisis.”
If Chesterfield beat Maidstone United on Saturday they will secure third place in the National League and a spot in the play-off semi-finals. But a negative result, combined with a Woking win, would mean they finish fourth and go into the elimination round.
A third place finish guarantees a home game in the one-legged semi-final but if they finish fourth they would be at home in the eliminator and away in the semi-final.