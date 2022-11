The hosts are third from bottom of the table, while the Spireites are third from top.

Torquay drew 3-3 at home to Dorking Wanderers in midweek, while Town’s visit to Wealdstone was postponed.

Let’s take a look at how the Blues could line-up for this one...

1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK He has started the last seven games while Lucas Covolan has been out with an ankle injury.

2. Jeff King - RB King is the club's top scorer with six so far.

3. Tyrone Williams - CB Back to his early season form after a sticky patch.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB He has played every minute of every game this season.