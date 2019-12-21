Torquay 0 Chesterfield 3 - Spireites bring some pre-Christmas cheer

Lowly Chesterfield ended their dismal seven-game league winless run with a convincing 3-0 victory at ten-man Torquay United.

The struggling Spireites picked up their first win in almost two months thanks to goals from Jack McKay, Curtis Weston and Haydn Hollis.

Victory puts John Sheridan’s side within touching distance of safety with three points separating them and AFC Fylde.

Hosts’ striker Saikou Janneh was sent off in the 43rd minute at Plainmoor.

Sheridan’s charges got off to the perfect start as they stunned the home side to hit the front in the first minute.

Gevaro Nepomuceno provided a pin-point ball for McKay to head home the opener after just 49 seconds.

It was almost two ten minutes later as towering forward Mike Fondop saw his header saved by shot stopper Shaun MacDonald.

Janneh was the source of Torquay’s first-half chances, having a handful of efforts blocked before teeing up Connor Lemonheigh-Evans to stab wide.

Just before the break Janneh Wass shown a straight red for clashing with Laurence Maguire off the ball.

The Spireites sensed blood after the restart with their man advantage.

Hollis had an effort somehow cleared off the line as the visitors upped the ante.

Down the other end Shwan Jalal made his first real save of the game to keep out Jean-Yves Niate’s header out.

The pressure told in the 54th minute as Nepomuceno got his second assist of the afternoon when he put in the cross for Weston to head into the bottom corner.

With 22 minutes left Hollis put the game beyond doubt as he nodded Jay Sheridan’s corner past MacDonald.

Substitute Joe Rowley came close to a fourth with nine minutes left but he could only strike straight at MacDonald.

Torquay: MacDonald, Wynter, Cameron, Lemonheigh-Evans, Lewis, Niate, Buse (Lewington, 45), Janneh, James (Keating, 75), Nemane (Kalala, 45), Whitfield.

Unused subs: Cauagnari, Cundy,.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Weir (Evans, 45), Gerrard, Buchanan, Sheridan, Hollis, Maguire, Weston, McKay (Rowley, 61), Fondop (Denton, 70), Nepomuceno.

Unused subs: Mandeville, Boden.

Referee: Lee Collins

Attendance: 2,288 (163)