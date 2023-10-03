​Top sides win in Chesterfield & District Sunday League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Butchers’ latest victory was the 3-1 defeat of Pilsley Community for whom Kane Hempshall netted, however goals from Danny Jagger, Dan Shelbourne and Kane White handed the three points to the Arms.

Bridge Inn were made to work very hard to come out on top against opponents Hepthorne Lane to maintain their winning run, winning 5-4. Elliott Nunn scored twice for Bridge, Josh Neale, Joe Oakley and Lewis Warwick once.

In HKL TWO there was a derby as Brampton Rovers took on Brampton Victoria and the sides shared six goals and the points. Luke Greaves, Kane Gregory and Max Higginson were on target for Victoria with Tom Robe hitting a brace for Rovers and substitute Rockie White coming of the bench to score the vital third goal.

Action from the game between Hasland Community (in [yellow) against Grassmoor Reserves. Photos by Martin Roberts.

Staveley Town returned from Grassmoor Sports with all three points after securing an impressive 4-1 victory. Jordan Dixon scored twice with Josh Davies and substitute Kai Hall both scoring.

Killamarsh Juniors’ Sam Stringer, Nathan Suttle, Ross Taylor, Sean Smith and substitute Ed Bright found the net in a 5-2 win over the Vics of Brampton.

There were three games in HKL THREE, Whitwell and Shinnon playing out a goalless draw, Tibshelf Community beating FC Duke 1-0 and Dronfield Wanderers romping to an 8-2 victory over hosts Spartans.

In HKL FOUR leaders John Pye were four goals to the good at half time against White Hart thanks to Jack Shaw’s third minute opener and further goals from Josh O’Connor, Will Tomlinson and Elliott Barker, Sam Gratton adding a fifth in the games closing stages.

The sides drew 1-1 in Sunday's game.

A high-scoring game at Holmebrook Valley Park saw visitors Rose and Crown Brampton beat hosts Chesterfield Junior Blues 6-3 whilst Hasland Community played out a 1-1 draw with Grassmoor Sports Reserves, Robbie Jones scoring for Community, Luke James for Sports.

In HKL FIVE, Dronfield beat Spartans Reserves 5-2, Dean Webster-Smith scoring twice, Lewis Imrie, Jack Mellor and Morgan Hudson once each.

The other two games both ended in 4-4 draws with Brimington picking up their first point of the season at Town FC. Two Ethan Yates goals helped Brimington along with a goal apiece from Jordan Masqsood and Josh Winnard. Reece Bonser twice and Nathan Day found the back of the net for Town.

Crown and Anchor were behind after just five minutes at Tibshelf Community Reserves as Mason Gordon found the net for the hosts only for Luke Walters to bring C&A level on the quarter hour mark. Tibshelf took the lead three minutes later though through Jake Hopkinson and Hopkinson scored again (39) to hand Tibshelf a 3-1 interval lead.

C&A were looking for a quick response in the second half and within six minutes of the re-start they turned the game on its head as firstly Walters, with his second of the game (46) reduced the deficit before Andy Wright levelled two minutes later with Joe Cunliff’s goal on (51) handing them the lead for the first time in the game, a lead they held onto until the third minute of stoppage time when the game’s opening scorer Gordon popped up with an equaliser for a relieved Tibshelf side.

There was also Derbyshire Sunday Cup action in week five both in the Senior section and the Junior section and in the former HKL TWO leaders Rangers dumped top flight Hasland Club out of the competition, beating them 5-2.

Rangers have won four of their first five league games, drawing the fifth, and in this game they were more than a match for Club as two Gareth Ward goals plus one apiece for Ryan Brown, Luke Jackson and Rickey Machin progressed them through to the next round.

Steelmelters looked impressive in the Junior Section as they thrashed Wingfield White Hart 8-2. Luke Noble and Matt Towndrow both scored twice in the victory, Davy Francis, Tom Spiezick, Tom Redman and Matt Trewick once as Matt Walsh scored both White Hart goals.

Clay Cross Utd took on Renishaw and progressed to the next round, Peter Fern, Chris Hooper, Brad Walker and Adam Wragg scoring in Utd’s 4-1 win.