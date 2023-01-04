'Top Championship clubs' reportedly preparing bids for Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga after Birmingham City move collapse
‘Several top Championship clubs’ are reportedly preparing ‘bids’ for Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga.
The 25-year-old scored 25 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions last season before suffering a fractured leg and dislocated ankle in February.
His total goalscoring record since joining from Boreham Wood in summer 2021, for a reported fee believed to be around £250,000, is an impressive 33 goals in 50 appearances.
Tshimanga has 18 months left on his three-year deal and there is a release clause in his contract which would allow clubs the opportunity to speak to him if they trigger it.
The Congo-born forward, who was named Chesterfield’s Player of the Year last season, had a move to Championship Birmingham City collapse in the final hours of the summer transfer window.
Tshimanga has not been a regular this season, with Joe Quigley preferred in the lone striker role, but has still bagged eight goals in just five starts and 20 appearances in total.
The January transfer window is now open which means Premier League and EFL clubs can do business so not it is no surprise that there is speculation around ‘Kabs.’
According to The Sun, Tshimanga is ‘being targeted by several top Championship clubs this month’ who are ‘ready to put a bid in.’
Speaking about Tshimanga after the win against Scunthorpe United on New Year’s Day, Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb, said: “I think you have got to expect whatever happens. Let’s get it right, he was absolutely on fire last year before the injury. If you look at his stats they are frightening. It is a credit to our club, our team, management and supporters that we have got a team that everyone is proud of and is attracting loads of interest. None of us have got psychic powers to see what will happen. If you have got someone of Kabs’ goal record there is going to be speculation. Whatever will be will be.”