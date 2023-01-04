The 25-year-old scored 25 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions last season before suffering a fractured leg and dislocated ankle in February.

His total goalscoring record since joining from Boreham Wood in summer 2021, for a reported fee believed to be around £250,000, is an impressive 33 goals in 50 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tshimanga has 18 months left on his three-year deal and there is a release clause in his contract which would allow clubs the opportunity to speak to him if they trigger it.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

The Congo-born forward, who was named Chesterfield’s Player of the Year last season, had a move to Championship Birmingham City collapse in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Tshimanga has not been a regular this season, with Joe Quigley preferred in the lone striker role, but has still bagged eight goals in just five starts and 20 appearances in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The January transfer window is now open which means Premier League and EFL clubs can do business so not it is no surprise that there is speculation around ‘Kabs.’

According to The Sun, Tshimanga is ‘being targeted by several top Championship clubs this month’ who are ‘ready to put a bid in.’

Advertisement Hide Ad