'Took his goal smartly' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Halifax

Chesterfield lost 4-2 at Halifax on Wednesday night which means their promotion bid now rolls into Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 10:17 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield lost 4-2 at The Shay on Wednesday night.

Chesterfield lost 4-2 at The Shay on Wednesday night.

Conceded four times but none were clangers. Saved well from Oluwabori early on and he stopped it becoming five in the latter stages. Also had to deal with a lot of back-passes on an awful pitch.

2. Harry Tyrer 6

Conceded four times but none were clangers. Saved well from Oluwabori early on and he stopped it becoming five in the latter stages. Also had to deal with a lot of back-passes on an awful pitch.

Selected at right-back for the first time since the end of November. His average position must have been more like a winger, though, which left plenty of space behind him for Halifax to exploit. Got into some dangerous positions in the second 45 but his final ball was lacking, which is unlike him.

3. Liam Mandeville 5

Selected at right-back for the first time since the end of November. His average position must have been more like a winger, though, which left plenty of space behind him for Halifax to exploit. Got into some dangerous positions in the second 45 but his final ball was lacking, which is unlike him.

Do have some sympathy for both centre-backs because they were left exposed with Halifax players running at them left, right and centre. Harker got across him for the first goal, he went to ground too easily for the third and his pass into Dobra for the fourth was intercepted. Limped off in the second-half.

4. Tyrone Williams 4

Do have some sympathy for both centre-backs because they were left exposed with Halifax players running at them left, right and centre. Harker got across him for the first goal, he went to ground too easily for the third and his pass into Dobra for the fourth was intercepted. Limped off in the second-half.

