Bailey Hobson in action against Oldham.Bailey Hobson in action against Oldham.
Bailey Hobson in action against Oldham.

'Took his chance' - Chesterfield player ratings from thrilling draw againt Oldham Athletic

Chesterfield fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Oldham Athletic but it was not enough to officially seal promotion on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Mar 2024, 18:40 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Gave away the penalty for the first goal when he brought down Dallas in the box but he had to go for it and it was a split-second decision. Made a couple of decent saves.

1. Harry Tyrer 6

Gave away the penalty for the first goal when he brought down Dallas in the box but he had to go for it and it was a split-second decision. Made a couple of decent saves. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
He did okay. He did some good things and there were other bits that he could have been brighter with. He has played better than this in recent weeks.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6

He did okay. He did some good things and there were other bits that he could have been brighter with. He has played better than this in recent weeks. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
No-nonsense. Got his head on everything. Ball was like a magnet to his head, especially in the second 45. Took no chances at the back.

3. Ash Palmer 7

No-nonsense. Got his head on everything. Ball was like a magnet to his head, especially in the second 45. Took no chances at the back. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Like Palmer, it wasn’t pretty, but he was always there to clear into touch or up field. One block to deny Dallas from close-range was stunning. Had a header on target down the other end.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

Like Palmer, it wasn’t pretty, but he was always there to clear into touch or up field. One block to deny Dallas from close-range was stunning. Had a header on target down the other end. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield