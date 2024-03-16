Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
Gave away the penalty for the first goal when he brought down Dallas in the box but he had to go for it and it was a split-second decision. Made a couple of decent saves. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 6
He did okay. He did some good things and there were other bits that he could have been brighter with. He has played better than this in recent weeks. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 7
No-nonsense. Got his head on everything. Ball was like a magnet to his head, especially in the second 45. Took no chances at the back. Photo: Alex Davidson
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Like Palmer, it wasn’t pretty, but he was always there to clear into touch or up field. One block to deny Dallas from close-range was stunning. Had a header on target down the other end. Photo: Alex Davidson