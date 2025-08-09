'Too late for the Ballon d'Or?' - our Chesterfield player ratings from win at Cheltenham Town

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 7
A second successive clean sheet. Just like against Barrow, he made a smart save at 2-0 to ensure there were no late nerves. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
Battling display with moments of calm and old school defending. Who knew he could take a decent corner too! Photo: Tom Morris
3. Chey Dunkley 8
Is it too late to add his name to the Ballon d'Or list? A brickwall for the second week running. Headed, kicked and cleared everything. Led by example and played with such desire. Could be a man of the match contender every week! Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 8
Rock solid. Always in the right place to clear danger. Dominant from start to finish. But forget all of that. What about THAT wild thunderbolt strike from inside his own half? He would have walked away with the The Puskás Award had that gone in, Photo: Tina Jenner
