Tom Zanetti 'proudest dad in world' after son signs for Chesterfield academy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zanetti, 34, has posted on his social media channels that his son Deaconn has penned a two-year contract. The pair are pictured alongside academy manager Neil Cluxton.
“I am the proudest dad in the world, and always have been,” he said.
"If you knew how long he has wanted it and how he lives and breathes football, you would know he deserves it.”
As well as being a DJ, singer and music producer, Leeds-born Zanetti, who has more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, has also appeared on TV shows Celebs Go Dating and Made in Chelsea.
In his post he explained how his son has struggled with his mental health and weight in the past but that he has been training twice a day through his exams.
Zanetti continued: "He’s had so many ‘nos’, let downs, and doors closed on his journey with trial after trial, but he just shook it off with resilience and kept going which I admire so much. I hope other kids can take inspiration from this knowing they will get there too if they really try.
"Now the work gets even harder, but you can be happy knowing you are part of a professional team and it’s time to further master your trade in such amazing company so you can grow into your next chapter.”