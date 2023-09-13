Watch more videos on Shots!

Zanetti, 34, has posted on his social media channels that his son Deaconn has penned a two-year contract. The pair are pictured alongside academy manager Neil Cluxton.

“I am the proudest dad in the world, and always have been,” he said.

"If you knew how long he has wanted it and how he lives and breathes football, you would know he deserves it.”

Tom Zanetti's son has signed for the Spireites. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As well as being a DJ, singer and music producer, Leeds-born Zanetti, who has more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, has also appeared on TV shows Celebs Go Dating and Made in Chelsea.

In his post he explained how his son has struggled with his mental health and weight in the past but that he has been training twice a day through his exams.

Zanetti continued: "He’s had so many ‘nos’, let downs, and doors closed on his journey with trial after trial, but he just shook it off with resilience and kept going which I admire so much. I hope other kids can take inspiration from this knowing they will get there too if they really try.

