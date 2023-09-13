News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Tom Zanetti 'proudest dad in world' after son signs for Chesterfield academy

The son of well-known DJ, Tom Zanetti, has signed for the Chesterfield academy.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Zanetti, 34, has posted on his social media channels that his son Deaconn has penned a two-year contract. The pair are pictured alongside academy manager Neil Cluxton.

“I am the proudest dad in the world, and always have been,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you knew how long he has wanted it and how he lives and breathes football, you would know he deserves it.”

Tom Zanetti's son has signed for the Spireites. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)Tom Zanetti's son has signed for the Spireites. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Tom Zanetti's son has signed for the Spireites. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Most Popular

As well as being a DJ, singer and music producer, Leeds-born Zanetti, who has more than 750,000 followers on Instagram, has also appeared on TV shows Celebs Go Dating and Made in Chelsea.

In his post he explained how his son has struggled with his mental health and weight in the past but that he has been training twice a day through his exams.

Zanetti continued: "He’s had so many ‘nos’, let downs, and doors closed on his journey with trial after trial, but he just shook it off with resilience and kept going which I admire so much. I hope other kids can take inspiration from this knowing they will get there too if they really try.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Now the work gets even harder, but you can be happy knowing you are part of a professional team and it’s time to further master your trade in such amazing company so you can grow into your next chapter.”

Related topics:Tom ZanettiChesterfieldInstagramLeedsChelsea