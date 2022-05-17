The two sides will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals at The Shay on Tuesday, May 24 (7.45pm).

The Shaymen have home advantage because they finished fourth, while the Blues had to settle for seventh.

The winner will travel to Solihull Moors.

Halifax manager Pete Wild.

"We're looking forward to the game," Wild told the Halifax Courier after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.

"The players will have three days off to go and switch off.

"I think that's important, it's been a long season, we're all tired.”

Martin Woods (groin), Pierce Bird (hamstring) and Kian Spence (groin) all had to come off against Stockport but it appears it was precautionary rather than anything serious.

"There was no point in risking them, get them off and make sure they're ready for a week on Tuesday,” Wild explained.

"We're at that stage in the season where we need to make sure that we've got some fit bodies.

"It's important they go away now and relax, switch off and then come back in on Thursday morning and the plan will start for Chesterfield."

Wild, who wants to take his squad away for a few days before the play-offs, is also hopeful of being able to call upon Kieran Green and Tom Bradbury for the clash next week.

"We're hopeful he (Green) and Bradbury will be fit for the play-offs," Wild added.

"It was too early for him (Green) today, he couldn't turn and twist.