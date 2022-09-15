The 57-year-old, who is a Latics legend after six spells at the club, will depart after this Saturday’s home match against Eastleigh, it has been announced.

Oldham have found it tough since dropping out of the Football League and currently find themselves just two points above the relegation zone.

The Latics said in a statement that after discussions it had been agreed that ‘the time is right for him to step aside.’

John Sheridan.

They also said he ‘leaves on very good terms' and that there will be talks over a ‘permanent tribute to his service at Boundary Park.’

"Having had the chance to assess where the club is at and what changes are required, both the board and John feel that someone else is needed to take on the major challenge of restoring the club’s fortunes on the field,” the statement read.

“To allow him the send-off he deserves and to give fans the opportunity to show their appreciation, John has agreed to take charge for one last time at our home match with Eastleigh on Saturday.

“We would place on record our thanks to John for his efforts. He came out of retirement in January because he felt a sense of duty to try and keep the club in the EFL.

“However, despite his best efforts and the amazing backing of our fans, that attempt was ultimately unsuccessful. Following relegation - and with the club for sale amid uncertain times - John felt he could not turn his back and so agreed to remain in charge.

"The completion of the Rothwell family takeover means that the club’s future has now been secured and with results so far not what everyone had been hoping for, John and the Club now feel that the time is right for both he and Latics to move on as we enter a new era.”