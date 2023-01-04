Ticket update for Chesterfield-West Brom FA Cup clash - as Baggies allocation is confirmed

The Spireites, who have overcome two League Two sides to reach this stage of the competition, host the Championship Baggies on Saturday at the Technique Stadium.

West Brom sold all of their initial 1,800 allocation and were then given an extra 188 tickets which have also been snapped up, meaning there will be almost 2,000 Baggies fans in attendance.

As of 11.30am on Wednesday morning there were 490 tickets remaining in the home areas.

Armando Dobra has scored in all three rounds of Chesterfield's FA Cup campaign this season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

It will be the first competitive meeting between Chesterfield and West Brom for 75 years.

The Baggies are ninth in the Championship and one point off the play-offs after winning eight of their last nine games.

The winning team will receive £105,000 in prize money.

Chesterfield are asking fans to arive early to avoid any delays getting into the ground.

"We ask all supporters to get to the stadium early on Saturday to avoid disruption - head into the stadium way before kick-off and build the atmosphere early,” the Spireites said.

“A sell-out crowd is expected - it is essential this advice is followed.”