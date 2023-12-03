Chesterfield beat League One Leyton Orient 1-0 to book their place in the FA Cup third round for the third successive year.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
A clean sheet. Showed some smart handling to hold two long-range strikes and one teasing cross. Photo: Catherine Ivill
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 8
Bright and breezy down the right. Linked-up well with Mandeville and made some good overlapping runs. Determined in his defensive work. Won it back when he lost it. A strong showing and did everything he could to keep the shirt. A man of the match contender. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Ash Palmer 8
Outstanding. Always seemed to be in the right place to cut-out balls into the box. One of his best performance in possession too. A worthy man of the match contender. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 8
No-nonsense. Thundered into tackles and smashed things into the stands when needed. A threat from set-pieces as well, heading two on target. Photo: Catherine Ivill