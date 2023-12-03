News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield beat Leyton Orient to progress to the FA Cup third round. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Leyton Orient to progress to the FA Cup third round. Picture: Tina Jenner.
'Thundered into tackles' - Chesterfield player ratings from FA Cup win against Leyton Orient

Chesterfield beat League One Leyton Orient 1-0 to book their place in the FA Cup third round for the third successive year.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 19:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 19:32 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

A clean sheet. Showed some smart handling to hold two long-range strikes and one teasing cross.

1. Ryan Boot 7

A clean sheet. Showed some smart handling to hold two long-range strikes and one teasing cross.

Bright and breezy down the right. Linked-up well with Mandeville and made some good overlapping runs. Determined in his defensive work. Won it back when he lost it. A strong showing and did everything he could to keep the shirt. A man of the match contender.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 8

Bright and breezy down the right. Linked-up well with Mandeville and made some good overlapping runs. Determined in his defensive work. Won it back when he lost it. A strong showing and did everything he could to keep the shirt. A man of the match contender.

Outstanding. Always seemed to be in the right place to cut-out balls into the box. One of his best performance in possession too. A worthy man of the match contender.

3. Ash Palmer 8

Outstanding. Always seemed to be in the right place to cut-out balls into the box. One of his best performance in possession too. A worthy man of the match contender.

No-nonsense. Thundered into tackles and smashed things into the stands when needed. A threat from set-pieces as well, heading two on target.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

No-nonsense. Thundered into tackles and smashed things into the stands when needed. A threat from set-pieces as well, heading two on target.

