'Thriving' - Chesterfield player ratings from EFL Trophy Rotherham United defeat

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:23 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 11:43 GMT
Chesterfield exited the EFL Trophy at the last 16 stage after losing 4-3 on penalties to Rotherham United after a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Here are our player ratings from the game on Tuesday night...

A clean sheet in 90 minutes and a nice calm performance with his handling and distribution. Confident display.

1. Ryan Boot 7

A clean sheet in 90 minutes and a nice calm performance with his handling and distribution. Confident display. Photo: Cameron Smith

Contributed to a solid defensive performance from the back four. Advanced forward to support attacks. Gave possession away a couple of times but nothing major, understandable after two weeks with no game. Rested for the last 20.

2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Contributed to a solid defensive performance from the back four. Advanced forward to support attacks. Gave possession away a couple of times but nothing major, understandable after two weeks with no game. Rested for the last 20. Photo: Tina Jenner

Diligent in his defensive work as he helped cut-out balls into the box and got his head on things. Kept the ball ticking over at the back.

3. Tom Naylor 7

Diligent in his defensive work as he helped cut-out balls into the box and got his head on things. Kept the ball ticking over at the back. Photo: Tina Jenner

A rock. He defended the box with his life, including one stunning block, and one more important intervention in the second-half. He said himself that he likes the old school battles against two out-and-out centre-forwards and it showed. He hardly put a foot wrong.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

A rock. He defended the box with his life, including one stunning block, and one more important intervention in the second-half. He said himself that he likes the old school battles against two out-and-out centre-forwards and it showed. He hardly put a foot wrong. Photo: Cameron Smith

