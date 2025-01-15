Here are our player ratings from the game on Tuesday night...
1. Ryan Boot 7
A clean sheet in 90 minutes and a nice calm performance with his handling and distribution. Confident display. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Contributed to a solid defensive performance from the back four. Advanced forward to support attacks. Gave possession away a couple of times but nothing major, understandable after two weeks with no game. Rested for the last 20. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 7
Diligent in his defensive work as he helped cut-out balls into the box and got his head on things. Kept the ball ticking over at the back. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
A rock. He defended the box with his life, including one stunning block, and one more important intervention in the second-half. He said himself that he likes the old school battles against two out-and-out centre-forwards and it showed. He hardly put a foot wrong. Photo: Cameron Smith
