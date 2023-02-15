Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game….

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made an important save at 1-1 to deny Hutchinson who raced in on goal. Played the ‘sweeper keeper’ role well in the second-half.

Tim Akinola.

Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Handed a rare start with King out suspended. He gave Town a good attacking outlet down the right in the second-half, producing several crosses, including one for the equaliser. Also made one timely block down the other end to prevent a strike on goal at 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Palmer 6

With Chesterfield on the attack the centre-back was caught high up the pitch which meant he was out of position when they lost possession and got countered on for the first goal. Other than that he was solid enough.

Jamie Grimes 6

The skipper did his best to get back to prevent Hutchinson’s goal but the Aldershot man had too much pace. Booked for sprinting up field to confront the referee following a nasty tackle on Dobra. The home fans did not like Grimes’ reaction, and he was booed for the majority of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branden Horton 6

A quiet first-half but he had more of a spring in his step after the break and got forward more often. One dangerous cross was cut-out and a driven shot was blocked. Limped off late on.

Mike Jones 6

Played a bit higher than normal at times and certainly wasn’t just the ‘sitter.’ Kept possession ticking over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Banks 6

It’s just not happening for the midfielder at the minute. Perhaps trying to force it rather than keep it simple. Delivery from set-pieces was poor.

Liam Mandeville 6

Guilty of giving away the ball which led to Aldershot’s counter and goal. Looked a bit tired, perhaps feeling the affects of a monster shift against Notts County. Replaced on 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Akinola 8

My man of the match for the second game running. His driving runs forward were a bright spark in a flat first-half performance. Played higher in the ‘10’ and thrived once again in that position. Came close to making it 2-1 but his attempt was saved.

Armando Dobra 7

Everything was there but that final pass or finish. He twisted Aldershot inside out at times but you wanted him to take the shot on more. On the end of a rough tackle by Mnoga in the first-half but was able to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McCallum 7

A first start and a first goal. He hardly got any service in the first-half but the crosses kept on coming after the break and he made one count early on. He had a massive chance to grab his second with a one-on-one but he slippped it wide. Came off on 75.

Ryan Colclough 6

Replaced Mandeville on 75 minutes and brought some fresh legs down the right but no openings came his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Quigley 6

Replaced McCallum and had a couple of shots on target, one which just dipped over.

Laurence Maguire N/A