Three wins in a row for Matlock as they see off Consett

Conor Washington scored Matlock's third goal.

Matlock secured their third win in just over a week as they came back from the long trip to Consett with a 3-1 win under their belts on Tuesday night.

The Gladiators fell behind in the north-east but soon took control and once they’d brought themselves level, had few further scares and were able to ease to the three points.

And following their first league win eight days earlier and FA Cup progress last weekend, their upturn in form has given them important momentum as the FA Trophy takes centre stage on Saturday.

Matlock had the first effort of note when Ben Sault shot wide on 17 minutes but a minute later Consett took the lead as the ball broke to Ben Ramsey some 25 yards out and he curled a terrific effort into the top corner past Matlock’s debutant goalkeeper Jake Oram, signed on loan the day before.

But that would ultimately be the biggest threat he’d face as the Gladiators began to take control and they were soon level six minutes later, as good work from Kiyani Clayton saw him get to the byline and pull the ball back for Tom Elliott who netted from close range on his full Matlock debut.

Elliott saw a good low shot saved on the half-hour mark and then headed over the top from Dec Eratt-Thompson’s cross, while Conor Washington was also denied by home keeper Harry Moss before the half was out.

It took just seven minutes of the second-half for Matlock to get in front, as Jeremie Milambo’s free-kick into the penalty area caused something of a scramble and defender Charlie Oglesby was able to put the ball in the net from a couple of yards out.

Eight minutes later the points were sealed when Washington took control of a ball forward with great skill before beating two players and firing low into the net from outside the penalty area.

Matlock were looking the most likely to score again, Cameron Wilson twice denied by Moss and sub Diego De Girolamo hitting the side netting after a jinking run, but three goals would be enough as they saw the game out with few scares.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo, Ravenhill, Mbayo, Oglesby, K Clayton, Sault, Washington, Elliott, Wilson.

Not used: Fry, A Clayton.

Att: 353