Three more in the door at Alfreton including ex-Peterborough United, Port Vale and Notts County defender

​Defender Kennedy Digie has joined from Gloucester City having also had spells with the likes of Altrincham and Farsley Celtic.

On signing for the Reds, Digie told the club website: "I know the gaffer very well, as well as the club’s aspirations. I’m looking forward to being a part of the group and pushing towards these goals."

Manager Billy Heath added: "We've been interested in Ken for the last few years and are pleased to finally get this deal over the line. He's big and powerful and has a lot of experience in this league. He'll be a good addition to the football club."

Shaun Brisley has joined Alfreton Town.

Also signing is experienced defender Shaun Brisley.

Having previously featured for the likes of Carlisle United, Notts County and Leyton Orient, 33-year-old Brisley has most recently been at Buxton where he won the Derbyshire FA County Cup.

Brisley said: "Billy contacted me as soon as the season finished, I met up with him and had a good chat and from there it was an easy decision. I’m glad to get it all sorted and really looking forward to getting started on what I hope to be a successful season."

Heath added: “I'm pleased to get this one done, I wanted to get some experience at the back and Shaun is definitely that. Any team needs an experienced centre-half and I just wanted that experienced head to add to an already solid defensive line.”

Lewis Salmon, meanwhile, returns to the Impact after a previous loan spell and having been released by Nottingham Forest.

Salmon said: "I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I've been here before and feels like the right move to take the next step in my career. Hopefully I can hit the ground running at a club where I feel confident."

The trio join Long Eaton United’s Jamie Walker through the door as new signings, with more expected in the coming weeks.