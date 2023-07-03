​Three in, one out for Ducks

Sonny French (centre) curls in a goal for Aylesbury last season. Photo by Mike Snell.

Jonas Kalonda, Joshua Morrison and Oliver Jovanovic have all been recruited by Aylesbury boss Jack Wells, but long-serving player Sonny French has decided to leave the Ducks after nine seasons in search of a new challenge after making 281 appearances and scoring 62 goals.

Kalonda, 21, joins from Barton Rovers having played against the Ducks last August. He was part of the Luton Town academy and played for Hitchin Town and Cambridge City before joining Barton last season.

Kalonda told the club’s website: “After playing against Aylesbury last year, they play good football and have some real quality players in their team, and I felt I can add more and hopefully do well at the club. The fans can look forward to seeing a very athletic player, a good dribbler who can create many chances, and hopefully be able to add more goals to my games.”

Manager Wells said: “Jonas has really stood out in our sessions so far, and has all the attributes we're looking for. After finding out he played against us last year for Barton I went back and watched the Veo, he was brilliant before coming off with an injury. A player I'm really excited to watch flourish in our environment.”

Morrison joins the club at the other end of his career, with the 38-year-old bringing significant experience with him from a host of clubs, most recently Marlow last season as both a player and a coach.

Wells added: “I’m very pleased to welcome Joshua to the club, he epitomises the phrase ‘age is just a number’, but the experience and professionalism he offers us will prove very valuable to us over the course of our season. Not only another option through the middle to offer competitiveness, but as someone who I've quickly trusted and who has trusted me in helping this club move forward.”

Jovanovic, 22, is another forward with Marlow as one of his previous clubs, in addition to Hanworth Villa and Hampton & Richmond Borough.