Three changes - Chesterfield team news confirmed for Torquay United clash

Torquay United v Chesterfield - team news.

Alex Whittle returns to the side after missing Monday’s game against Stockport County with a groin problem.

Joe Quigley also comes in after a hamstring strain kept him out of the last three matches.

Partnering him up top will be Akwasi Asante, who was on the bench against the Hatters last time out.

They replace Calvin Miller, Jim Kellermann and Tom Denton. Kellermann and Denton drop to the bench. Miller does not make the squad.

The Spireites could secure a play-off place with a win or a draw if Dagenham and Redbridge lose at Solihull Moors but they won’t find out until the 3pm kick-offs finish.

Around 900 Town fans have made the long journey.

(3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Quigley.