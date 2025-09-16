Derby County earned a first win of the season with a late win at West Brom.placeholder image
Derby County earned a first win of the season with a late win at West Brom.

This supercomputer thinks Derby County, Wrexham, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and QPR are in for a nail-biting end to the Championship season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Derby County bagged a first win of the season in dramatic fashion at the weekend.

A rare Andreas Weimann strike sealed a 1-0 win at West Brom to get the Rams up and running.

They face another winnable game this weekend when Preston visit Pride Park.

At the other end of the table Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Coventry City remain unbeaten.

Stoke City and Leicester City have also enjoyed good starts in the very early season.

But who is going to finish where? Here’s how the table could look, accordig to a supercomputer – produced on behalf of Aceodds.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

How it works

The supercomputer simulated the league season 100,000 times and takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

81.1pts (+32.1)

1. Ipswich Town

81.1pts (+32.1) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
78.3pts (24.4)

2. Southampton

78.3pts (24.4) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
78pts (+18.3)

3. Middlesbrough

78pts (+18.3) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
77.3pts (+25.5)

4. Coventry City

77.3pts (+25.5) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountyWrexhamCharlton AthleticSheffield WednesdayQPRStoke CityBristol CityWest BromCoventry City
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice