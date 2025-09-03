Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 4
Started shaky with a scruffy kick into touch and that set the tone for what was to come on the night from Chesterfield. There weren't any 'howlers' and he was left exposed by those in front of him for all of the goals so there is some sympathy for him. Crewe were clinical, scoring seven times from their eight shots on target. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Devan Tanton 5
His first start of the season after returning from injury and, despite the scoreline, it was a positive to see him back out there. It was always the plan to give him 45 minutes and he was withdrawn at half-time. He was neat and tidy on the ball but he was outmuscled in the air by Moult at the back post for the fourth goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ryheem Sheckleford 2
He isn't a centre-back and it showed unfortunately. He got beat in the air in the build-up to the first goal, gave the ball away for the third, and gave a penalty away for the sixth. One of those who would have wanted to make a positive impression but it was a bad night. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 2
Just like Sheckleford, he too would have been desperate to do well, with some fans having called for his return recently. But he was caught our for goals two and three and had a nightmare in the build-up to Crewe's penalty been awarded. He showed his frustration by booting the ball into the stand. The skipper cares so much and this one will have hurt him. Photo: Brian Eyre