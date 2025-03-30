Chesterdfield remain seven points off the play-off places after the win at Barrow.Chesterdfield remain seven points off the play-off places after the win at Barrow.
This is who the supercomputer thinks will take League Two's final play-off place as Chesterfield, Salford, Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United look to catch Grimsby Town

Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST
Spireites made it four wins in their last five games with an excellent 1-0 win at Barrow.

But they were unable to close the gap on the play-offs after Grimsby Town won again to leave Spireites still trailing by seven points.

Spireites, however, do have a game in hand and they host Carlisle United on Tuesday, while Grimsby face a much tougher game at Crewe.

So can Spireites still get into the top seven? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Chesterfield will end the season.

84pts (+29)

1. Walsall

84pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+22)

2. Bradford City

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+12)

3. Port Vale

80pts (+12) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+23)

4. Notts County

79pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

