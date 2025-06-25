Chesterfield now know two of their three opponents in next season's Vertu Trophy.

Chesterfield will face Burton Albion and Crewe Alexandra in the group stages of this season’s Vertu Trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be joined by one more invited U21 side, who will be added to Chesterfield’s Group H when the draw is made live on Sky Sports News tomorrow (Thursday, 26 June) from 2:30 pm.

The teams are Everton U21, Leeds United U21, Liverpool U21, Manchester City U21, Manchester United U21, Newcastle United U21, Nottingham Forest U21

and Wolverhampton Wanderers U21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 64 teams will enter from Round One and will be split into 16 regional groups of four, eight in the Northern region and eight in the Southern region. Groups prior to the draw.

The competition was won for a second season in a row by Peterborough United last season after they beat Birmingham City in the final.

The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Vertu Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the Quarter-Final stage.

Matches level after ninety minutes will be determined by penalty kicks up to the Semi-Final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A period of 30 minutes of extra time will be played in the Final should the match be level after ninety minutes. If still level at the end of extra time, the winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.