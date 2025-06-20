Goalkeeper Zach Hemming has joined Chesterfield on a three year deal from Middlesbrough.

Much-travelled goalkeeper Zach Hemming wants to find stability with Spireites.

The 25-year-old has joined Spireites from Middlesborough on a permament deal, bringing to an end seasons of loan spells with the likes of Kilmarnock and St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and Leyton Orient last season.

"It’s been going on for a few weeks now, so I’m glad to get it done,” he admitted.

“I enjoyed my time paying in Scotland and had really good spells. The football is a good standard, but I wanted a different test and to see if I can kick on.

“I’ve got two kids and a wife and we have been moving about for the last five years. So I’m realdy to get settled and I jumped at the chance of a permanent deal.

“I want to get settled for a longer period of time and hopefully that will help on the pitch.’

“I want to do as well as I can for a long period of time and hopefully help the team as much as possible and get up the league.

“It’s all about getting promotion year. The club are trying to get up there and the signings they have made have been very good.”

Hemming, who will compete with Ryan Book for the number one spot, came through Boro's academy but never made a senior appearance for the Teessiders.

It marks a shift in policy for Spireites after the number one spot had been filled by a loan keeper for the last two seasons in Harry Tryer and Max Thompson.