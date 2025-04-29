Derby County face a relegation showdown at home to Stoke City on the final day of the Championship seasoDerby County face a relegation showdown at home to Stoke City on the final day of the Championship seaso
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 11:45 BST
The Championship season is set for a thrilling final day with just two points splitting five teams in the relegation fight.

Cardiff City are already relegated with Plymouth also relegated barring a miracle swing in their goal difference.

But it’s a very interesting fight to avoid joining them with Derby County, Luton Town, Preston North End, Stoke City and Hull CIty all still in danger.

Hull are currently third bottom and will be relegated with defeat at Portsmouth, with a draw enough to save them if Preston or Luton are beaten or Derby lose by two goals.

Derby will be confident of ensuring safety with Stoke City the visitors to Pride Park.

So who does the supercomputer think is heading for League One? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

100pts (+52)

1. Burnley

100pts (+52) Photo: Getty Images

98pts (+64)

2. Leeds United

98pts (+64) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+28)

3. Sheffield United

92pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+16)

4. Sunderland

79pts (+16) Photo: Getty Images

