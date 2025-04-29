Cardiff City are already relegated with Plymouth also relegated barring a miracle swing in their goal difference.

But it’s a very interesting fight to avoid joining them with Derby County, Luton Town, Preston North End, Stoke City and Hull CIty all still in danger.

Hull are currently third bottom and will be relegated with defeat at Portsmouth, with a draw enough to save them if Preston or Luton are beaten or Derby lose by two goals.

Derby will be confident of ensuring safety with Stoke City the visitors to Pride Park.

So who does the supercomputer think is heading for League One? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.