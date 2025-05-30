An adult season-tikcet at Derby County can be bought for £345.80 if you've been a season-ticket holder for ten years. It rises to £399 for new tickets.An adult season-tikcet at Derby County can be bought for £345.80 if you've been a season-ticket holder for ten years. It rises to £399 for new tickets.
An adult season-tikcet at Derby County can be bought for £345.80 if you've been a season-ticket holder for ten years. It rises to £399 for new tickets.

This is the club with the cheapest adult season-tickets in the Championship - where Derby County, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th May 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 13:22 BST
The price of football tickets is certaintly a hot topic right now with the cost of going to a Premier League game staggeringly expensive.

Lower down the football pyramid though there are still plenty of good deals to be had – and the Championship is no exception.

Without the countless millions of pounds in tv revenue, England’s EFL side’s certainly need to engage much more with their commmunity – and part of that is making football affordable.

So, with that in mind, here is how much it will cost you to buy the cheapest available adult season-ticket at every club in the Championship for the 2025/26 season.

Have your say on the price of tickets via our social media channels. Join the debate now. (Prices quoted are based on adult season-tickes post any early bird offers and run from from most expensive to cheapest)

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

£575

1. Sheffield Wednesday

£575 Photo: Getty Images

£567.50

2. Norwich City

£567.50 Photo: Getty Images

£550

3. Portsmouth

£550 Photo: Getty Images

£513

4. Sheffield United

£513 Photo: Getty Images

