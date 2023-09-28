News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield will not win the league despite their great start, a supercomputer is predicting.

This is how many points Chesterfield, Barnet, Solihull Moors, Hartlepool, Gateshead, Woking and every other side are predicted to get in the final National League table, according to this supercomputer - picture gallery

Things are looking good for Chesterfield right now, but they are not going to win the league.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:10 BST

That is according to this interesting-looking National League table, which has been formulated by a supercomputer courtesy of the footballwebpages.co.uk website.

It claims Spireites will taste defeat eight times, while suggesting Solihull Moors will go unbeaten all season.

Take a look at these predictions and give us your thoughts via social media.

You can also get the latest Spireites news, here.

109pts (+66)

1. Gateshead

109pts (+66) Photo: Stu Forster

108pts (+47)

2. Solihull Moors

108pts (+47) Photo: Steve Bardens

98pts (+46)

3. Chesterfield

98pts (+46) Photo: Eddie Keogh

79pts (+27)

4. Barnet

79pts (+27) Photo: Frank Reid

