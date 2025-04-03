Derby County's relegation odds have drifted after a fourth straight win last night.Derby County's relegation odds have drifted after a fourth straight win last night.
This is how likely Derby County, Luton Town, Oxford United, Stoke City, Cardiff City and the rest are to be relegated from the Championship

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:17 BST
↵ Derby’s odds on getting relegated have drifted following victory against Preston North End last night.

It gave the resurgent Rams a fourth win in a row and saw them climb out of the bottom three.

Following the latest round of midweek action Betfred has released it’s latest relegation odds as well as the probability of each side being relegated.

Here’s the odds and chances for each of the sides yet to secure safety.

66/1 (1.5% probability)

1. Swansea City

66/1 (1.5% probability) Photo: Getty Images

28/1 (3.1% probability)

2. Queens Park Rangers

28/1 (3.1% probability) Photo: Getty Images

22/1 (4.3% probability)

3. Portsmouth

22/1 (4.3% probability) Photo: Getty Images

11/2 (15.4% probability)

4. Hull City

11/2 (15.4% probability) Photo: Getty Images

