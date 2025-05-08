Derby County had average crowds of just over 29,000, according to figures released by the transfermarkt.co.uk websiteDerby County had average crowds of just over 29,000, according to figures released by the transfermarkt.co.uk website
This is how Derby County's crowds compared to relegation rivals Hull City, Stoke City, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and the rest of the Championship

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Jan 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 11:50 BST
It was a tough season for Derby fans as they watched the Rams flight with a return back to League One.

But the Rams got it together in the relegation run in to rack up the wins needed to remain out of the bottom three.

It will increase the optimism of a good 25/26 season ahead.

But not matter what, Derby can count on the support of the fans who turned out in fine numbers this season.

Around the league more than 11m fans took in games this season. So how did Derby’s crowds compare to the rest of the Championship? Here we have the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

38.995

1. Sunderland

38.995 Photo: Getty Images

36,128

2. Leeds United

36,128 Photo: Getty Images

29,083

3. Derby County

29,083 Photo: Getty Images

28,130

4. Sheffield United

28,130 Photo: Getty Images

