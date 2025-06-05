Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in the Championship.Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in the Championship.
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.

There’s six new matchday experiences for fans around the league to enjoy this season with trips to Leicester, Southampton, Ipswich, Birmingham City, Wrexham and Charlton on the agenda.

Those stadiums will bring a variety of different experiences, with factors such as food, transport, parking, pubs and location helping fans decide on the quality of the matchday experience.

Some fans will have their favourite away days for very personal reasons and there’s no definitive answer. There’s plenty of stadiums around the league that are well loved by the fans, with 9 stadiums all having 4.5 or above ratings.

These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the Championship according to ratings left by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from best to worst.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite Championship stadiums and why via our social media channels.

1. Leicester City

1. Leicester City

4.6 (7,300 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

2. West Bromwich Albion

2. West Bromwich Albion

4.6 (721 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

3. Wrexham

3. Wrexham

4.6 (348 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4. Charlton Athletic

4. Charlton Athletic

4.6 (70 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

