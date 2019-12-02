"Things are on a knife edge for the Spireites", says our Chesterfield FC fan writer

It is the mid-point of the season and things are on a knife edge for the Spireites.

The season report so far reads: “Doing badly, rapid improvement required.”

Chesterfield have played 23, won five, drawn eight, lost 10, scored 31, conceded 43 and have 23 points.

We are in the bottom four, two points from safety, which means yet again we are looking for a vast improvement in the second-half of the season in order to save the club. Again.

John Sheridan was trying a 3-5-2 at the start of the season which patently didn’t work, but as soon as we switched to a 4-4-2 with Josef Yarney at right-back, we started to look a lot more solid.

As soon as Yarney was injured, the defence was exposed for pace, Jay Sheridan started to look extremely wobbly at left-back and once again massive changes in the team have left us back at square one.

Changing half the team every game doesn’t exactly make for a settled side or breed much confidence, but on the bright side after half a season we now actually have a right-back at the club (Matt Tootle) and the ex-team captain Anthony Gerrard is now fit enough to play.

John Sheridan commented that recruitment could have been better, which is something of an understatement, team fitness could improve as well.

People want to know what’s up with Chesterfield FC, just look at the revolving door policy behind the scenes and the on field team selection.

Conceding two against Aldershot looks like a massive improvement from the 5-1 battering at home to Hartlepool which was described aptly by one local media outlet as “dross.”

John Sheridan must know that he was lucky to keep his job after that one, but the club may as well stick with what we have after a seemingly endless series of managers have failed.

It is usually a four plus goal defeat at home which has seen the curtains drawn on the incumbents of the Proact hotseat.

Let’s hope that the much vaunted new regime brings stability behind the scenes and an up turn in fortunes sooner rather than later.

By Roland Gent