BT Sport pundit Aaron McClean.

Woking or Bromley will visit the Technique Stadium this Sunday in the semi-final. The winner will progress to the final at Wembley on May 13.

Former National League and Football League striker Aaron McLean, now a pundit for BT Sport, highlighted Town’s firepower and said other teams won’t relish playing against them.

“What they have got is Dallas - 20 goals this season - they’ve got McCallum, they’ve got Dobra and they’ve got Mandeville, who has been in great goalscoring form,” McLean said on BT Sport. “Dallas is an out-and-out goalscorer, give him opportunities and he will score goals.

“I really think they are probably the team you don’t want to play now because when they get it going, especially here (Technique Stadium), they are a force.

“They have got goals all over the place, they have got the work-rate and they have got a manager who has been there - he has had promotions. He has got the know-how.

“They just need to make sure that on the day that they have got the fire in the belly.”

McLean’s comments were backed up by fellow former National League player and now pundit Scott Doe, who believes the Blues 'won’t fear anyone.’

“They have scored 12 goals in their last three home games,” he said.

“It was important they got that win to get that home advantage.

“They were just so much better in the second-half, they cranked it up a bit and Maidstone could not live with them.

“What will be even more pleasing for Paul Cook is the second-half, they go into the play-offs on a good note.

“They will come up against better teams but they will fancy themselves against whoever they have to play. Play like they did in the second-half and they have certainly got a chance. When they play like that they won’t fear anyone. They can’t start like they did today (against Maidstone) against better opposition because they will be a couple of goals down.