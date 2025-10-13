Paul Cook and Karl Robinson on the touchline. Picture: Tina Jenner

“The difference was their two centre-backs. They won every f****** header.”

Inside the tight away dressing room at the SMH Group Stadium, Salford City manager Karl Robinson, has the attention of his players as he stands dressed in a short-sleeved black t-shirt next to a tactics board. His booming voice bounces off the blue and white walls as he passionately tells his team how proud he is of them. “You know how hard you are going to have to work today,” he says. “You know you have got to push yourself to the limit, to challenge yourself, more than ever before. They (Chesterfield) are going to be after ya. This is a statement game for them as well. The crowd is expecting it. But you have got to trust your talent. Go and score two goals.”

Salford have been releasing rare video footage from inside their dressing room from each game this season and it makes for fascinating viewing. The behind-the-scenes access gives supporters a sneak peak into what really happens beore, during and after a match.

The bell, a signal for the players to make their way into the tunnel, sounds and Robinson gives one last message of ‘let’s go and enjoy ourselves’ before thundering his hands together in motivation.

The first-half was a pretty even fair, with a half chance or two for either side, but in general it was very tight. But scouser Robinson did not see it that way.

"Oi, let me tell you now, that is f****** miles off,” he screams, before letting them know he will be back in two minutes to deliver some tactical instructions.

In the meantime, a couple of players are having a conversation about making things tighter, not allowing Ryan Stirk, Liam Mandeville or Armando Dobra to land on second balls. While that is happening, first-team coach Alex Bruce is explaining how if they make four passes they can get down the side of Chesterfield and create a chance. “It’s not rocket science,” he says, with his arms out wide.

Robinson returns with video clips to show his players on a big screen. The first clip was how they needed to try to entice Chesterfield to ‘jump’ out of their shape and then they can play from there. Or, failing that, play a ball in behind. Away from the tactical side of the game, an ‘emotional’ Robinson admits that his team are losing the physical battle, even if they have limited the Spireites to very little. "Just make sure you go out in the second-half and you are brave – that means playing, that means competing,” he orders.

But Robinson’s words clearly did not have the desired effect, as they go behind after conceding from a corner and then Ronan Darcy adds a second late on. For Salford, it’s a third league defeat in a row. For Chesterfield, it’s a much-needed win which means they swap places with the opposition, jumping from ninth to sixth.

"I have never seen a team get bullied in the second-half like that and you come in and say f*** all,” Robinson bellows back in the dressing room at full-time. “The difference between the two teams was their two centre-backs – they won every f***** header!”

Robinson finishes by saying his team’s performance was ‘not acceptable’ and was ‘weak’, adding that good teams don’t lose three games in a row. Whether you are a Salford fan or not, it makes for great viewing. You can watch the short documentary here.