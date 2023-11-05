Tom Naylor scored the winner against his old club as Chesterfield beat League One Portsmouth 1-0 to knock them out of the FA Cup.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 8
Returned to the starting line-up after recovering from a back injury and kept a clean sheet. He made a couple of decent saves in the first-half from Lane and Bishop. Such was Town's dominance, he was a spectator in the second-half, but he kept his concentration to secure a solid shutout. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 10
What an absolute weapon. Start building that statue because he is becoming a cult hero. Assisted the winner with an inviting free-kick delivery. Covered every blade of grass. And what about THAT triple tackle towards the end of the game that got everyone out of their seat. Celebrated his new contract this week in style. My man of the match. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 10
It's been a stop-start season for the centre-back and the spotlight was on him after the injury to Williams last weekend. But he showed everyone what he is capable of with a faultless display. He made a couple of timely interceptions in each half, tackled well and was always in the right position. Cool on the ball, too. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 9
Like Palmer, Grimes also put in a rock solid display. He didn't seem to be in the thick of the action quite as much Palmer was, but he was still very good. His passing caught the eye again and he was no-nonsese in clearing his lines and sweeping up whenever there was a chance Pompey might get through. Photo: Tina Jenner