Chesterfield remain unbeaten after nine games so far this season.

Chesterfield are top of the table and are yet to suffer defeat in the first nine matches of the new campaign, equalling a club record for most games unbeaten at the start of a season since 1935/1936.

They have fought back twice in their last two matches to collect four points, including with 10-men against Southend United and scoring in the final minutes at Yeovil Town.

The Blues were not at their brilliant best in Somerset last Saturday but there is certainly no reason to be overcriticial.

“What is good is that they don’t hide, they don’t go missing,” Webb told the DT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Even our older, more experienced players are never too old to learn from mistakes and that is what is great.

"We are all learning, it is alright to make a mistake but don’t make the same mistake twice.

"Even if we had lost to Yeovil, nobody would have tried to deflect the blame. They would all hold their hands up for anything.

"Everyone is due an off-day, even the top teams in the Premier League have an off-day apart from Manchester City. I think if you have an off-day every other week then it is a bigger problem to solve but one in nine and you still get a point you are going in the right direction.

"To play average and get a point in the last-minute of the game can, in a weird way, give you more of a buzz when we return to training.

"At the end, however it worked out, we still got a point and we are still top.”

Jesurun Uchegbulam rescued a draw at Yeovil with his first goal for the club since his summer move from Matlock Town.

The 21-year-old came on as a substitute to grab an equaliser with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Webb revealed that manager Paul Cook knew he wanted to sign him straight away after seeing him in action against the Spireites in pre-season.

"He is a great kid, I love him, he is nuts, he is funny,” Webb said.

"He is not big time, he wants to learn, he has got character without taking it over the edge. He is humble and he wants to listen.

"He saved the day against Yeovil and then got involved in some shenanigans after the whistle, that is him learning, he shouldn’t do that because some refs would give him a red card and then all his celebrations go out the window.