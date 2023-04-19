News you can trust since 1855
​Thewlis pops up twice in key draws for Alfreton Town

​Alfreton Town remain in the play-off positions in the National League North after two draws on the road left them in sixth place.

By Sports Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 08:50 BST
Jordan Thewlis twice scored equalisers for Alfreton.
Jordan Thewlis twice scored equalisers for Alfreton.

​With three games still to play – one more than teams immediately around them in the table – the Reds are a point clear of eighth-placed Darlington and three behind fourth-placed Brackley in a congested battle for the top seven places.

Teams down as far as 13th-placed Spennymoor are all still in with a shout of making it into the play-offs, with the top three teams already secured as leaders Kings’ Lynn and second-placed AFC Fylde battling it out for the title, the latter a point behind with a game in hand. Chester are guaranteed third.

Jordan Thewlis was the hero on both occasions this week, scoring late equalisers at both Gloucester City and Banbury United to keep his side in the hunt.

Saturday’s game saw Gloucester go in front after 52 minutes when Tope Obadeyi scored after a strong run from Jacob Berkeley-Agygpong.

Most Popular

But the Reds levelled with eight minutes to go when the ball was turned in by substitute Thewlis after Dom Smith’s header had been cleared off the line.

On Tuesday night, Banbury went in front on 79 minutes when a long throw was flicked on and Ben Radcliffe netted the opener.

But Thewlis was on hand again with five minutes to go when a scramble in the penalty area ended with the Alfreton man firing home.

Alfreton’s final home game of the season is against Blyth Spartans on Saturday, before trips to Bradford PA next Wednesday then Brackley on April 29.

