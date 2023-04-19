​Thewlis pops up twice in key draws for Alfreton Town

Jordan Thewlis twice scored equalisers for Alfreton.

​With three games still to play – one more than teams immediately around them in the table – the Reds are a point clear of eighth-placed Darlington and three behind fourth-placed Brackley in a congested battle for the top seven places.

Teams down as far as 13th-placed Spennymoor are all still in with a shout of making it into the play-offs, with the top three teams already secured as leaders Kings’ Lynn and second-placed AFC Fylde battling it out for the title, the latter a point behind with a game in hand. Chester are guaranteed third.

Jordan Thewlis was the hero on both occasions this week, scoring late equalisers at both Gloucester City and Banbury United to keep his side in the hunt.

Saturday’s game saw Gloucester go in front after 52 minutes when Tope Obadeyi scored after a strong run from Jacob Berkeley-Agygpong.

But the Reds levelled with eight minutes to go when the ball was turned in by substitute Thewlis after Dom Smith’s header had been cleared off the line.

On Tuesday night, Banbury went in front on 79 minutes when a long throw was flicked on and Ben Radcliffe netted the opener.

But Thewlis was on hand again with five minutes to go when a scramble in the penalty area ended with the Alfreton man firing home.