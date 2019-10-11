These former Chesterfield players have all played for their country - do you remember them?

We've not delved too far back into the archives, this lot have all made appearances for the club at the Proact.

Aaron Downes. The centre-back played for Chesterfield from 2004 to 2012. Capped at U20 and U23 level for Australia. Now assistant manager at Torquay United. Picture by Tina Jenner. other Buy a Photo

Romy Boco. The Benin international made 12 appearances for the Spireites in the 2014/15 season. The 34-year-old is currently without a club (www.transfermarkt.com) Picture by Anne Shelley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Sam Morsy. The Egypt international played for Town between June 2013 and January 2016. Currently at Wigan Athletic. Picture by James Williamson jpimedia Buy a Photo

Liam Graham made just four appearances for The Blues between 2015 and 2017. Capped at youth level for New Zealand and has four senior caps. Picture by Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more