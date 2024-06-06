Here, we take a look at which clubs some ex-Spireites have recently signed for...
1. Manny Oyeleke
The central midfielder, 31, who made 40 appearances between 2021 and 2023, has joined National League South side Farnborough. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Joel Taylor
The left-back has signed for Hednesford Town in the Northern Premier League West. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Jim Kellermann
The 28-year-old has signed for Ebbsfleet United after leaving Woking. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Craig Westcarr
The JPT hero, 39, has penned a deal with Clay Cross Town in the Northern Counties East Football League. Photo: Scott Heavey
