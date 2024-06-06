Where are they now?Where are they now?
These former Chesterfield players have all found new clubs ahead of 2024/2025 season

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 13:35 BST
Football fans always like to keep an eye on where former players end up and how they are getting on.

Here, we take a look at which clubs some ex-Spireites have recently signed for...

The central midfielder, 31, who made 40 appearances between 2021 and 2023, has joined National League South side Farnborough.

1. Manny Oyeleke

The central midfielder, 31, who made 40 appearances between 2021 and 2023, has joined National League South side Farnborough.

The left-back has signed for Hednesford Town in the Northern Premier League West.

2. Joel Taylor

The left-back has signed for Hednesford Town in the Northern Premier League West.

The 28-year-old has signed for Ebbsfleet United after leaving Woking.

3. Jim Kellermann

The 28-year-old has signed for Ebbsfleet United after leaving Woking.

The JPT hero, 39, has penned a deal with Clay Cross Town in the Northern Counties East Football League.

4. Craig Westcarr

The JPT hero, 39, has penned a deal with Clay Cross Town in the Northern Counties East Football League.

