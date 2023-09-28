News you can trust since 1855
These cracking retro pictures show youngsters from Matlock, Darley Dale and Wirksworth enjoying their football in the Bunting Cup

The ever popular Bunting Cup has attracted hundreds of youth footballers from across Matlock and the wider Peak District area for many years.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jan 2022, 08:34 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST

This junior football gallery rolls back the years to some of the previous tournaments. We’ve got a brilliant range here of youngsters just loving playing football.

Matches include Ashover v St Josephs Piranhas, Baslow Bees v Castle View Cobras and Wessington Wildcats v Taddington Trojans.

Take a look and tag in anyone you know.

Email any retro pictures you would like to see published to [email protected]

1. Ashover v St Josephs Piranhas

Do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Darley Dale Meerkats v Darley Dale Beetles

Do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Baslow Bees v Castle View Cobras

Do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. South Darley v Rowsley Rebels

Do you recognise anyone in this picture? Photo: Jason Chadwick

