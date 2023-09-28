These cracking retro pictures show youngsters from Matlock, Darley Dale and Wirksworth enjoying their football in the Bunting Cup
The ever popular Bunting Cup has attracted hundreds of youth footballers from across Matlock and the wider Peak District area for many years.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Jan 2022, 08:34 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST
This junior football gallery rolls back the years to some of the previous tournaments. We’ve got a brilliant range here of youngsters just loving playing football.
Matches include Ashover v St Josephs Piranhas, Baslow Bees v Castle View Cobras and Wessington Wildcats v Taddington Trojans.
