These cracking retro pictures chart the history of Chesterfield FC all the way back to the 1930s and some of the great players to have played for Spireites

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Feb 2022, 08:10 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 09:45 BST
These Chesterfield FC retro pics are certainly going to get the memories going for any Spireites fans.

They go all the way back to the 1930s, before moving towards the more modern era.

Along the way we take a look at some great names to have donned the Spireites jersey over the years as well as a select few big moments for the club.

They include snaps of notable players in the 1950’s, the play-off final win over Bury, cup celebrations, old team pics and plenty more..

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

Of all Chesterfield's players, Harry Clifton came closest to playing for England while technically still a Spireite. Pictured on February 17 1938: (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press)

Of all Chesterfield's players, Harry Clifton came closest to playing for England while technically still a Spireite. Pictured on February 17 1938: (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press) Photo: Getty

The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan on August 11 1939: . Starting this season all player's shirts in the English League would be numbered to make it easier for spectators to recognise them. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan on August 11 1939: . Starting this season all player's shirts in the English League would be numbered to make it easier for spectators to recognise them. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: National World

Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: National World

bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears.

bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

