These Chesterfield fans made the 500-mile round trip to Torquay United
The 163 Spireites fans who made the 500-mile round trip to Torquay United on Saturday were rewarded as they watched Chesterfield win 3-0.
Goals from Jack McKay, Curtis Weston and Haydn Hollis secured all three points for The Blues in Devon to move them three points from safety in the National League and end their eight-match winless run in all competitions. Here is a picture gallery of Town fans pictured inside a very rainy Plainmoor before kick-off.