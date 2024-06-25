We’re going all the way back to the 1930’s in this latest collection, where we bring you some of the players who have wrote their name into club histoy.
We’ve got snaps of notable players in the 1950’s, the play-off final win over Bury, cup celebrations, old team pics and plenty more.
1. Derby day - 1979
Chesterfield v Stags in 1979. Spireites won the game 1-0 in front of just under 5,000 fans.Photo: DT
2. Spireites - 1987
Chesterfield FC team picture of 1987, front, Marriott, Hoole, Bloomer, Reid, Waller, Coyle, Randall, Henderson, Ferguson, Ely, Wood, Taylor, Simpson, Sanderson. Middle, McGeeny, Perry, Rodgers, Wood, Harrison, Brown, Caldwell, Bradshaw, Hewitt, Benjamin, Walker, Back, Jones, Hoole, McDonlad, Trueman, Grisdale, Barber, Stoppard, Hedley, Briffa.Photo: DT
3. Spireites fans 1995
Fans Mark Jones, Rob Levick, Gary Levick and Richard Tudsbury get ready forChesterfield Fc v Bury at Wembley in 1995.Photo: Sheffield Star
4. Spireites - 1995
Chesterfield FC's Tony Lormer is mobbed by the crowd.in 1995Photo: DT