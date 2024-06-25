The Chesterfield FC boys team in 1954. Back, Goddard, Dawson, Oxtoby, Goodwin, Linney, Leivers, Front Vardy, Hart, Stirling, Hall, Philpott.The Chesterfield FC boys team in 1954. Back, Goddard, Dawson, Oxtoby, Goodwin, Linney, Leivers, Front Vardy, Hart, Stirling, Hall, Philpott.
These brilliant retro pictures show life at Chesterfield down the decades, including plenty of memorable players, kits and magic moments

Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 12:04 BST
These Chesterfield FC retro pics are certainly going to get the memories going for any Spireites fans.

We’re going all the way back to the 1930’s in this latest collection, where we bring you some of the players who have wrote their name into club histoy.

We’ve got snaps of notable players in the 1950’s, the play-off final win over Bury, cup celebrations, old team pics and plenty more.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

Chesterfield v Stags in 1979. Spireites won the game 1-0 in front of just under 5,000 fans.

1. Derby day - 1979

Chesterfield v Stags in 1979. Spireites won the game 1-0 in front of just under 5,000 fans.Photo: DT

Chesterfield FC team picture of 1987, front, Marriott, Hoole, Bloomer, Reid, Waller, Coyle, Randall, Henderson, Ferguson, Ely, Wood, Taylor, Simpson, Sanderson. Middle, McGeeny, Perry, Rodgers, Wood, Harrison, Brown, Caldwell, Bradshaw, Hewitt, Benjamin, Walker, Back, Jones, Hoole, McDonlad, Trueman, Grisdale, Barber, Stoppard, Hedley, Briffa.

2. Spireites - 1987

Chesterfield FC team picture of 1987, front, Marriott, Hoole, Bloomer, Reid, Waller, Coyle, Randall, Henderson, Ferguson, Ely, Wood, Taylor, Simpson, Sanderson. Middle, McGeeny, Perry, Rodgers, Wood, Harrison, Brown, Caldwell, Bradshaw, Hewitt, Benjamin, Walker, Back, Jones, Hoole, McDonlad, Trueman, Grisdale, Barber, Stoppard, Hedley, Briffa.Photo: DT

Fans Mark Jones, Rob Levick, Gary Levick and Richard Tudsbury get ready forChesterfield Fc v Bury at Wembley in 1995.

3. Spireites fans 1995

Fans Mark Jones, Rob Levick, Gary Levick and Richard Tudsbury get ready forChesterfield Fc v Bury at Wembley in 1995.Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield FC's Tony Lormer is mobbed by the crowd.in 1995

4. Spireites - 1995

Chesterfield FC's Tony Lormer is mobbed by the crowd.in 1995Photo: DT

