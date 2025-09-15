MK Dons got back on track with a win at Shrewsbury Town at the weekend.placeholder image
These are the three teams AI thinks will win automatic promotion from League Two as Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers, Walsall, Swindon Town and Gillingham fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST
Promotion-chasing Spireites returned to winning ways at the weekend after easing past Newport County 4-1.

It ended a mini winless run and leaves Spireites sitting in sixth spot.

Around the league MK Dons picked up an equally important win at Shrewsbury Town, while Bristol Rovers kept up their excellent form with another win.

Gillingham were beaten for the first time this season at home to Harrogate, while Walsall continue to look good.

It's not going to plan for Colchester and Crawley Town who are looking over their shoulders after weekend defeats, while there are signs it could be two relegated from three with Shrewsbury, Newport and Cheltenham scrapping for their EFL future.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – provided for the Opta website – thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

82.80pts

1. Walsall

82.80pts Photo: Getty Images

80.23pts

2. Swindon Town

80.23pts Photo: Getty Images

76.06pts

3. Gillingham

76.06pts Photo: Getty Images

74.81pts

4. Salford City

74.81pts Photo: Getty Images

