It ended a mini winless run and leaves Spireites sitting in sixth spot.

Around the league MK Dons picked up an equally important win at Shrewsbury Town, while Bristol Rovers kept up their excellent form with another win.

Gillingham were beaten for the first time this season at home to Harrogate, while Walsall continue to look good.

It's not going to plan for Colchester and Crawley Town who are looking over their shoulders after weekend defeats, while there are signs it could be two relegated from three with Shrewsbury, Newport and Cheltenham scrapping for their EFL future.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – provided for the Opta website – thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.