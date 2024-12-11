These are the teams Chesterfield could play in the Vertu Trophy last 16

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:34 BST
Chesterfield progressed to the last 16 of the EFL Trophy with a 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic last night. Picture: Tina Jenner.placeholder image
Spireites will find out their EFL Trophy last 16 opponents on Saturday.

The draw for the last 16 of the EFL Trophy takes place this Saturday on Sky Sports Football in the build-up to Preston v Leeds (12.30 KO).

The draw remains regionalised with £40,000 up for grabs for the winners.

Spireites booked their place in the hat after beating Wigan Athletic 3-2 last night.

They will now face one of the following teams: Bolton, Bradford City, Lincoln City, Port Vale, Rotherham United, Wrexham, Blackpool or Aston Villa U21s.

Visit our website for full reaction to last night’s win over Wigan.

Related topics:EFL TrophySpireitesChesterfieldWigan AthleticBradford CityLincoln CityPort Vale

