These are the teams Chesterfield could play in the Vertu Trophy last 16
Spireites will find out their EFL Trophy last 16 opponents on Saturday.
The draw for the last 16 of the EFL Trophy takes place this Saturday on Sky Sports Football in the build-up to Preston v Leeds (12.30 KO).
The draw remains regionalised with £40,000 up for grabs for the winners.
Spireites booked their place in the hat after beating Wigan Athletic 3-2 last night.
They will now face one of the following teams: Bolton, Bradford City, Lincoln City, Port Vale, Rotherham United, Wrexham, Blackpool or Aston Villa U21s.
Visit our website for full reaction to last night’s win over Wigan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.