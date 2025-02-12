A brilliant 5-2 win over Doncaster Rovers leaves Spireites six points off Salford City and with a game in hand.

They also trail Crewe by six points but have two games in hand on last year’s beaten play-off finalists.

And Paul Cook’s men know that a good run in the final 17 games of the season could very well keep the promotion dream alive.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet, running from least likely to most likely.

