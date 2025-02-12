Chesterfield are six points off the play-off places as they look to put a good run together and bag a top seven finish.placeholder image
Chesterfield are six points off the play-off places as they look to put a good run together and bag a top seven finish.

These are the latest promotion odds as Chesterfield, Notts County, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and the rest fight for places in League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
Spireites still have plenty of work to do . . . but a top seven finish still remains within reach.

A brilliant 5-2 win over Doncaster Rovers leaves Spireites six points off Salford City and with a game in hand.

They also trail Crewe by six points but have two games in hand on last year’s beaten play-off finalists.

And Paul Cook’s men know that a good run in the final 17 games of the season could very well keep the promotion dream alive.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet, running from least likely to most likely.

250/1

1. Gillingham

250/1 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
150/1

2. Barrow

150/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
100/1

3. Swindon Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
100/1

4. Cheltenham Town

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
